Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Coleen Rooney answers fan for ‘photoshop’ pics shares as she shares glam selfies in £20million mansion
Coleen Rooney answers fan for ‘photoshop’ pics shares as she shares glam selfies in £20million mansion

Coleen Rooney answers fan for ‘photoshop’ pics shares as she shares glam selfies in £20million mansion

Articles
Advertisement
Coleen Rooney answers fan for ‘photoshop’ pics shares as she shares glam selfies in £20million mansion

Credits: Twitter/Instagram

Advertisement
  • Coleen, 36, responded to a fan’s accusation that she had a photoshopped image.
  • The mother-of-four was seen in a mirror picture taken at her £20 million estate.
  • She used the thumbs-up emoji to emphasise her statement.
Advertisement

Coleen Rooney has responded to a fan’s accusation that she photoshopped a glamorous new image taken at her £20 million estate.

In the latest photograph, the 36-year-old was wearing a red minidress and posing in front of a grand staircase.

Mum-of-four Coleen wore her hair pulled back and a full face of makeup for the mirror picture she took in her £20 million residence.

She posed on the steps, exposing the enormous white foyer of Coleen and Wayne’s megamansion.

The background had a large chandelier and metal bannisters, but observant followers asserted that Coleen had manipulated the photo.

Noting that there appeared to be no shadow around Coleen, they remarked, “You looked photoshopped.”

Advertisement

However, Coleen was quick to respond: “Don’t do photoshop.” She used a thumbs-up emoji to emphasise her statement.

Coleen’s outspoken remark follows her revelation of an unexpected celebrity relationship while celebrating her Wagatha Christie victory over Rebekah Vardy.

She danced the night away at Westlife’s sold-out concert at Wembley Stadium alongside a number of star names earlier this month.

Other television personalities, including Rylan, 33, and Laura Whitmore, 37, were also in attendance.

Rylan tweeted a variety of photos from the evening, including one of him smiling next to Coleen and another of him standing with Westlife.

Coleen seemed stunning in a cream flowery jumpsuit, with huge hoop earrings and a dazzling makeup palette.

Advertisement

Also Read

Coleen Rooney is confident she’s already won’ regardless of Wagatha verdict
Coleen Rooney is confident she’s already won’ regardless of Wagatha verdict

Coleen Rooney is confident she's already won regardless of Wagatha's verdict. Coleen's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story