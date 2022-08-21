Coleen Rooney answers fan for ‘photoshop’ pics shares as she shares glam selfies in £20million mansion

Coleen, 36, responded to a fan’s accusation that she had a photoshopped image.

Coleen Rooney has responded to a fan’s accusation that she photoshopped a glamorous new image taken at her £20 million estate.

In the latest photograph, the 36-year-old was wearing a red minidress and posing in front of a grand staircase.

Mum-of-four Coleen wore her hair pulled back and a full face of makeup for the mirror picture she took in her £20 million residence.

She posed on the steps, exposing the enormous white foyer of Coleen and Wayne’s megamansion.

The background had a large chandelier and metal bannisters, but observant followers asserted that Coleen had manipulated the photo.

Noting that there appeared to be no shadow around Coleen, they remarked, “You looked photoshopped.”

However, Coleen was quick to respond: “Don’t do photoshop.” She used a thumbs-up emoji to emphasise her statement.

Coleen’s outspoken remark follows her revelation of an unexpected celebrity relationship while celebrating her Wagatha Christie victory over Rebekah Vardy.

She danced the night away at Westlife’s sold-out concert at Wembley Stadium alongside a number of star names earlier this month.

Other television personalities, including Rylan, 33, and Laura Whitmore, 37, were also in attendance.

Rylan tweeted a variety of photos from the evening, including one of him smiling next to Coleen and another of him standing with Westlife.

Coleen seemed stunning in a cream flowery jumpsuit, with huge hoop earrings and a dazzling makeup palette.

