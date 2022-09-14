Alexis Bledel’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale exit wasn’t easy to handle,’ says Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss is an American actor.

Elisabeth spoke about Alexis Bledel’s exit from “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

The actress said she thinks her costar’s exit was “handled in a really good way”.

In response to Alexis Bledel’s announcement that she wouldn’t be returning to the dystopian Hulu series as Ofglen (later known as Emily) for season 5, Moss, 55, expressed her concerns over the Gilmore Girls alum’s absence.

“I cherish Alexis. Alexis and I have been friends since the days of Mad Men. Therefore, I adore her greatly “Moss told. We were very sad that she couldn’t join us this year, but I think she’s spectacular.”

It wasn’t the easiest thing in the world to handle, I’ll be honest with you, because she’s such a terrific, fantastic component of the program, the actress who plays June Osborne on the show said.

Moss says, “She makes some wild choices and so I think the idea of her going back into Gilead’s very realistic,” Moss added. “And it gave us the opportunity, which I really liked, to juxtapose that with June because June is constantly wrestling with whether or not to go back. And so, it gave us the opportunity to show what that looks like when you leave your family.”

In May, 40-year-old Bledel announced her departure.

In a statement that was initially reported by Variety, she said, “After considerable consideration, I decided I had to step aside from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time.”

she said, “I am forever grateful to [executive producer] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

