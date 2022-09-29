King Charles, Camilla send storm-hit Canada a kind message

King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”







King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla issued a heartwarming letter to Atlantic Canadians after Storm Fiona.

Following the devastation caused by Storm Fiona, Britain’s new queen sent a heartfelt letter to Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. The letter was widely circulated on social media.

It was the first time King Charles used his royal signature to sign a letter of sympathy since the conclusion of a period of national mourning on Tuesday.

“My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster.” the statement said.

“We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times.”

His Majesty also expressed his gratitude and admiration to the first responders, soldiers, and community people who had done all possible to assist in such a crisis.

Storm Fiona devastated Canada’s shoreline over the weekend, stranding hundreds of thousands of people.

