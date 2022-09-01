Kriti Sanon says she will never date Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest guests on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’.

They talked about their personal and professional lives.

Kriti admitted that she would date Tiger because she finds him attractive.

Kriti Sanon recently graced the ninth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ with Tiger Shroff. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest guests on Thursday’s episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 7.

They talked about their personal and professional lives and shared some unexpected information.

To be noted, Heropanti, a 2014 movie, marked Kriti and Tiger’s debut in the business. Kriti stated in the ninth episode that she had tried out for the Student of the Year role that Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt used as launching pads.

In episode seven of Koffee With Karan, Kriti Sanon also revealed details about her love life. Before inquiring why she would date or not, Karan first asked for the names of a few famous people.

Kriti admitted that she would date Tiger Shroff because she finds him to be very attractive and that she will always have a warm spot in her heart for him when asked about him.

Further, Kriti also shared that she wouldn’t date Tiger, “I wouldn’t date him, he flips too much”. As Tiger gets shocked, Kriti quickly said, “because he does summersaults and flips.” Further, she also says that she would not date Kartik because she knows him well and would not date him for the same reason.

At his celebration, Kriti and Aditya were reportedly seen making out in a corner, according to Karan Johar.

Karan said, “Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody. There was rumours, I mean it came from…somewhere in my party that Ohh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting.”

Responding to this, Kriti, said: “We do look good together but you know me, I don’t canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”

In terms of work, Kriti and Kartik will return for Shehzada and Ganapath: Part One starring Tiger.