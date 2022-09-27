Malala Yousufzai goes to Hollywood to support “people of colour”

Malala Yousufzai makes the decision to establish her production company, Extracurricular.

Malala Yousufzai makes the decision to establish her production company, Extracurricular, in order to dominate the entertainment sector.

Malala has always been driven to create a better society, and she has used every available platform to express her ideas and put them into action to make the world a safer place for women. She has made the entertainment business her career in order to tell meaningful tales and improve the lives of women.

“I’ve realized that we shouldn’t limit activism to the work of NGOs only: There’s also the element of changing people’s minds and perspectives — and that requires a bit more work,” she says. “You’re often told in Hollywood…that if one show about a person of color is made, then that’s it — you don’t need to make another one. That needs to change.” ⁠Malala said.

She also discussed why she wants to create a programme similar to Rick and Morty and stressed how she plans to alter the industry’s dynamics by creating shows with a focus on people of colour.

“I’m a woman, a Muslim, a Pashtun, a Pakistani, and a person of color. And I watched ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Severance,’ where the leads are white people — and especially a lot of white men. If we can watch those shows, then I think audiences should be able to watch shows that are made by people of color, and produced and directed by people of color, with people of color in the lead. That is possible, and I’m gonna make it happen.”

Earlier, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai reunited with Priyanka Chopra. People have seen them together numerous times, striking poses for photos or admiring each other on social media.

Both ladies are members of the United Nations and are frequently seen raising concerns about human rights.

The Quantico star shared a photo of herself with Yousafzai and American poetess Amanda Gorman at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), captioning it, “So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women”

