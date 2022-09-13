Mumbai Police use Brahmastra for road safety, Alia Bhatt responds

Mumbai Police’s social media account uses memes to spread awareness.

The most popular meme of all time is safe driving, and they made a reference to Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt shared the most recent Mumbai Police post regarding driving safety on her Instagram story.

Mumbai Police took advantage of the popularity of the Brahmastra movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to raise public awareness by making a reference to it. They posted a clever meme about driving safety that included some clever allusions to Brahmastra, and it had Alia Bhatt in tears!

The Mumbai Police’s social media account develops the most inventive strategies for spreading awareness and important messages via memes. The social media presence of the Mumbai Police is impressive, and they consistently follow the most recent trends.

Alia Bhatt shared the most recent Mumbai Police post regarding driving safety on her Instagram story. “Even if you have Vanar Astra, don’t jump the signal. Even if you have Nandi Astra, don’t use the strength on accelerator.” even if you have Nandi Astra.

The post’s description from Mumbai Police was humorous and stated, “’Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever.” of all time is safe driving, according to the film, which stars Mouni Roy as Junoon and Shah Rukh Khan as the Vanar Astra’s guardian. Anish Shetty, a character played by Nagarjuna, receives Nandi Astra in the meantime.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s reaction to the meme below, which she shared with a laughing emoji and the words “Epic.”

Without a doubt, the inventive meme really impressed online users. “ultimate creativity level,” was one user’s response on social media, while “FANTASTIC!! ”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt sent a photo on her Instagram account yesterday to express her joy after Brahmastra earned Rs 225 crore worldwide. “A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love. SO grateful for our audience.” she wrote. I am SO appreciative of our audience.

Brahmastra, a film produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, hit theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

