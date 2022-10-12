Anoushay Abbasi looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Anoushay Abbasi is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress.

Anoushay Abbasi is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ from an artistic family. She made her acting debut in the drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main’ in 2010. Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has garnered a lot of fan love and recognition.

The Prem Gali star, who is frequently chastised for his lifestyle choices, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has received a lot of praise for herself.

Recently, Anoushay shared her new breathtaking clicks in a gorgeous look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

She captioned her post, “Levi’s ®️ Fresh uses natural dyes made with plants and minerals. Fresh is a major mood-booster of colour and comfort. My most favourite outfit.”

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media. She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mera Saaei, Khushboo Ka Ghar, Tootey Huwey Per, Pyaray Afzal, and many more.

