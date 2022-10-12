Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anoushay Abbasi looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Anoushay Abbasi looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Anoushay Abbasi looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Anoushay Abbasi looks exquisite in new photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Anoushay Abbasi is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mera Saaei, Khushboo Ka Ghar, and many more.
  • Anoushay shared her new breathtaking clicks in a gorgeous look.
Advertisement

Anoushay Abbasi is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ from an artistic family. She made her acting debut in the drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main’ in 2010. Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has garnered a lot of fan love and recognition.

The Prem Gali star, who is frequently chastised for his lifestyle choices, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has received a lot of praise for herself.

Recently, Anoushay shared her new breathtaking clicks in a gorgeous look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

She captioned her post, “Levi’s ®️ Fresh uses natural dyes made with plants and minerals. Fresh is a major mood-booster of colour and comfort. My most favourite outfit.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

Advertisement

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media. She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mera Saaei, Khushboo Ka Ghar, Tootey Huwey Per, Pyaray Afzal, and many more.

Also Read

Anoushay Abbasi fans are astounded by her steamy photographs
Anoushay Abbasi fans are astounded by her steamy photographs

Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold photos....

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story