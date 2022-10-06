Gautham Menon calls Ekk Deewana Tha a ‘mistake’

Advertisement
  • Gautham Menon doesn’t even like to own his work in the 2012 movie Ekk Deewana Tha since he isn’t proud of it.
  • The movie’s biggest critic, though, might be Gautham the filmmaker.
  • Gautham has a Hindi project lined up and will be disclosing the specifics very soon despite his prior experiences in the sector.
Gautham Menon doesn’t even like to own his work in the 2012 movie Ekk Deewana Tha since he isn’t proud of it. The love drama, in which Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson made their Hindi film debuts, received tepid reviews from critics and a lackluster response at the box office. The movie’s biggest critic, though, might be Gautham the filmmaker.

A film with different language versions was released by Gautham Vasudev Menon in 2010. Trisha and Silambarasan acted in the love movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa in Tamil, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut in Ye Maaya Chesave, which was produced in Telugu. Both tales had separate casts and climaxes and were simultaneously filmed. In 2012, Gautham remade the movie as Ekk Deewana Tha for the Hindi-speaking public.

It was also Gautham’s first appearance in a Hindi film since the hugely successful 2001 version of his own Tamil film Minnale, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The director recently opened out on why his Hindi films have not lived up to the hype and discussed the differences between RHTDM and Ekk Deewana Tha.

He said, “I really don’t know. See (with RHTDM) I was a little skeptical at that point, but Madhavan said just trust me, Vashu Bhagnani ji will do a great job and he did put together the film really well. When it released, it was declared just an above average film but later on TV and with repeated viewing, it got that status (cult). But Ek Deewana Tha was a mistake if you ask me. It was a very naturally organic film, which fell in place. Here, I was trying to remake.”

Gautham compared Ekk Deewana Tha to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa as he explained, “When Trisha walks past Simbu, the saree fluttered very naturally. Here, we were tying the saree to a string and making it flutter! That’s the difference, you can’t do that. It will never come out right. I should not have done that, which is why I don’t talk about it. Somebody asked me ‘Did you direct Ekk Deewana Tha?’ and I said no that was somebody else!” The director had also hinted at a Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa sequel in 2020.

Gautham has a Hindi project lined up and will be disclosing the specifics very soon despite his prior experiences in the sector. Simbu played the lead role in his most recent release, the critically acclaimed Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The production of the gangster movie’s sequel has also been confirmed.

