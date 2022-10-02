Advertisement
Hammad Farooqui and wife Sanodia welcome baby boy

Hammad Farooqui and wife Sanodia welcome baby boy
  • Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model.
  • Hammad shared a cute video of a baby boy on his Instagram account.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Hammad Farooqui is a Pakistani actor and model. He is known for his roles in dramas Darr Khuda Say, Gumrah, Ustani Jee, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Yeh Raha Dil and Kahin Deep Jaley, and many more. Hammad got married to Sanodia in 2017, and this blessed couple now has a baby boy.

Hammad shared a cute video of a baby boy on his Instagram account and wrote, “Zohan’s second day on this planet. this melts my heart. I can keep looking at you my baby to the eternity happiest birthday meri jaan. May Allah keep you safe and sound. May Allah protect you from all the evils. May Allah be with you always. May you’ll achieve whatever you want in your life. May we stay together here and after. Ameen Love from Baba and Mamma.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sanodia Alam (@sanodiaalam)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

