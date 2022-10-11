King Charles was pushed back at COP 21

King Charles is ‘attuned to popular sentiment’ on coronation cuts
The coronation of King Charles III has sparked interest due to the...
King Charles might meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss after being “shoved into the back row” during the Prague meeting. According to a royal expert.
Ephraim Hardcastle said that the King “was appalled” while “struggling to make his 5ft 10in frame visible alongside the taller David Cameron and standing directly behind President Xi Jinping of China.”
“The King and Liz Truss might want to discuss the need for sharper elbows when they begin their weekly audiences this week. At the Prague summit the Prime Minister ended up almost invisible in the top left of the back row,” Ephraim wrote.
“His Majesty might sympathise. At COP 21 in Paris Charles, used to taking centre stage, was shoved into the back row for the group photo,” the analyst continued.
