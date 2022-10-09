Netizens call Ayesha Omar a seasonal Muslim

Advertisement
Articles
  • Pakistanis are observing the holy month of the 12th Rabi ul Awal today.
  • Haroon Shahid, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Saba Faisal, and Ayesha Omar were guests on Good Morning Pakistan.
  • Many began to disparage the celebrities and refer to them as seasonal Muslims.
When it comes to online trolling, Pakistanis are adept at criticizing, and famous people typically receive more abuse than regular people. The entire nation of Pakistan is observing today, the auspicious 12th of Rabi ul Awal, with religious fervor and passion. The theme of Rabi ul Awal, when the life of our Holy Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him, was commemorated and Naat Shareef was recited, was also present in all of the television programs. The same thing occurred when Haroon Shahid, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Saba Faisal, and Ayesha Omar appeared on Good Morning Pakistan as guests and performed a Mehfil e Milaad, reciting Naats.

However, many began to disparage the celebrities and refer to them as seasonal Muslims. Celebs, according to internet users, just pretend on these significant religious holidays and otherwise have little regard for religious principles. More trolling targeted female celebrities than male celebrities, who have sometimes let off the hook. Particular attention was paid to Ayesha Omar’s attire and work:

