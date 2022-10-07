Olivia Wilde hints she’ll move to Britain with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has given a strong indication that she and Harry Styles will be relocating to the United Kingdom.

They have been spending more time together since meeting for Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia has two kids named Otis and Daisy with ex-Jason Sudeikis.

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde has given a strong indication that she and Harry Styles will be relocating to the United Kingdom.

The former member of One Direction and the director of Don’t Worry, Darling are apparently “set to live together” in London with Wilde’s two kids.

Olivia, who has two kids named Otis and Daisy with ex-Jason Sudeikis, reportedly went to a North London school lately, maybe to enroll her kids there.

The children of Olivia had been residing in Los Angeles with their father.

While in the UK, Olivia has been spending a lot more time with the author of the smash song Watermelon Sugar.

Advertisement A source told The Sun, “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible.” “Obviously they both lead very busy lives, with Harry spending huge amounts of time on tour and Olivia leading a successful career in film, as well as frequently flying out to see him,” the source noted. The insider further added, “But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London.” “She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad,” the insider stated. The source continued, “It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.” Olivia and Styles went public with their romance in January 2021, just three months after meeting for Don’t Worry Darling. Advertisement Also Read Don’t Worry Darling lovebirds Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shuts down break up rumors Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have denied any split rumors. The pair...