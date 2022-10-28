Zarnish Khan’s recent dance video disappointed netizens

Zarnish is fearless and indifferent to the opinions of others.

Zarnish Khan is an actor whose talents have always impressed, and she seeks for scripts that are distinct and original. Zarnish wed at a very tender age and relocated to Dubai with her hubby. Later, she began working in the sector and her first job was impressive. Since then, She has completed a variety of noteworthy endeavours and altered both physically and stylistically.

Zarnish is fearless and indifferent to the opinions of others. She enjoys dancing and giving her opinion on matters she feels appropriate. Khan has recently uploaded a new video of herself dancing and having fun. She danced while wearing tights and a crop top for a promotional film and while modelling for a product.

The dancer is Zarnish Khan:

People have expressed their dissatisfaction with Zarnish Khan’s performance on social media. Here’s what they believe:

