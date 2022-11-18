BTS pictures of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s upcoming “The Mirza Malik Show”

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, former Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik are all set to host an upcoming program “The Mirza Malik Show.”

The couple, whose union is still dogged by rumors of a divorce, will co-host the Mirza Malik show. The two, however, have stayed silent regarding what has been happening in the Mirza-Malik household.

A post depicting the pair posing as the show’s hosts was published on the Instagram account of the streaming service UrduFlix, a localized version of Netflix.

“The Mirza Malik Show,” will be released on UrduFlix. Here are some BTS pictures of the upcoming show:

It should be noted that after falling in love and the couple wed in April 2010. Eight years later, in 2018, the couple has been blessed with the birth of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

