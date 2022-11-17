King Charles conduct reception at Buckingham Palace to promote small businesses

King Charles held a reception to promote the UK’s small companies.

The event was attended by Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones.

Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles conducted a reception at Buckingham Palace to assist promote the UK’s small companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones said: ‘What better place could there be to network? It is great that His Majesty is using his position to convene people in this way.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been bestowed the regal titles “Prince and Princess of Wales” held by Prince Charles and his wife before the Queen’s death.

