Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles conduct reception at Buckingham Palace to promote small businesses

King Charles conduct reception at Buckingham Palace to promote small businesses

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles conduct reception at Buckingham Palace to promote small businesses

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Advertisement
  • King Charles held a reception to promote the UK’s small companies.
  • The event was attended by Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones.
  • Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
Advertisement

King Charles conducted a reception at Buckingham Palace to assist promote the UK’s small companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones said: ‘What better place could there be to network? It is great that His Majesty is using his position to convene people in this way.’

Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been bestowed the regal titles “Prince and Princess of Wales” held by Prince Charles and his wife before the Queen’s death.

Also Read

Price Harry having difficult time in California due to King Charles
Price Harry having difficult time in California due to King Charles

Prince Harry is having a difficult time in California. The Duke of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story