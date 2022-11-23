Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, Sarmad Khoosat & Arif Hassan win major awards.

Film Kamli by Sarmad Khoosat earned prize at the Indus Valley International Film Festival.

Zindagi Tamasha director Sarmad Khoosat earned the Best Director honor.

The extraordinary performance of Saba Qamar Zaman, a Pakistani actress with international fame, has brought her praise from the other side of the border once more.

The critically acclaimed film Kamli, directed by Sarmad Khoosat, earned the Best Actress prize at the Indus Valley International Film Festival in Chandigarh, India, for the Cheekh actress.

Kamli is a story of love, grief, and hidden secrets that also highlights the flaws and tensions that exist between men and women. Saba Qamar, Hamza Khawaja, Sania Saeed, Omair Rana, and Nimra Bucha are among its skilled cast members.

Kamli is a wonderful feminocentric romantic thriller that charmed audiences and critics with its symbolic plot, captivating soundtrack, and stunning cinematography.

On the platform, other Pakistani artists were also recognized, including Mahira Khan, who got the Best Actress prize for the post-marital depression short Prince Charming directed by Sheheryar Munawar.

This honor is given to all the women who are tacitly enduring post-marital depression, she remarked.

“Our society doesn’t discuss it; we believe that such subjects are taboo, yet here we are. I’m happy that this part had an emotional impact on the audience; it will always hold a special place in my heart. I want to express my gratitude to my close friend Shehryar Munawar for having faith in me, Mahira Khan said.

