Khushhal Khan On promoting Teenagers love in his latest drama

Khushhal Khan is a newcomer in the entertainment industry, and he has gained a lot of attention for his impressive performances. He became quite popular after starring in a YouTube series, and later he appeared in dramas like “Qissa Meherbano Ka” and “Wehshi.” Currently, he is playing the lead role in the drama “Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri,” alongside Dananeer Mobeen. The show is a big hit not only in Pakistan but also in India.

“Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri” tells the story of a teenage romance, and people are enjoying watching a fresh pair on their screens, portraying a young couple facing challenges from society in their love story. The drama includes scenes of a teenage character named Saim proposing to Zubia, and this has sparked some debate about whether it’s appropriate to depict such young characters proposing on screen.

In an interview with Fuchsia, Khushhal Khan talked about this topic and expressed his views. He doesn’t believe that people who are so young should be getting married or making big commitments. However, he understands Saim’s perspective in the drama, as the age they have portrayed is characterized by recklessness and strong emotions. He mentioned that he went through a similar phase in his own life and acknowledges that young people sometimes overreact when they are dealing with strong emotions.

