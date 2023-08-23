Hailey Bieber Stands Up for Normani Against Racist Comment

In 2019, singer Normani faced criticism for her Halloween costume depicting Cher.

Hailey Bieber, a well-known model, defended Normani against negative comments on Instagram.

Bieber stated that there was nothing wrong with Normani dressing as Cher and criticized the user’s racist comments.

Advertisement

You’ll have to deal with Hailey Bieber if you come looking for Normani. In 2019, the Wild Side singer was chastised for her Halloween costume, but Bieber couldn’t take it anymore and defended the artist.

Hailey Bieber is a well-known model from the United States. In 2018, she married Justin Bieber.

The couple has made headlines for a variety of reasons since then. Bieber is known for always standing up for herself or her friends; similarly, in 2019, she stood up for Normani.

When an Instagram troll commented on Normani’s Cher Halloween costume in 2019, the 26-year-old model defended the 27-year-old singer, saying she shouldn’t be mimicking a white artist.

Hailey Bieber defended Normani when a reviewer bashed her Cher Halloween outfit. On Friday, November 1, 2019, the Motivation singer shared a photo of herself impersonating a 1979 photograph of Cher sitting naked in a silver wig and fairy wings.

For which she had received bad feedback at the time. “I don’t think this is the right costume for a black girl,” one commenter commented.

Advertisement

Cher is white, and Cher used to be a thing. Cher accomplished a great deal. You’re nowhere near her.

You black people believe you own the world. That’s not right. Cher is white, so you might have been Beyonce, Rihanna, or Janet. Respect for her.”

However, this did not sit well with Bieber, who responded to the abuse on Instagram. “There’s nothing wrong with Normani dressing as Cher for Halloween.” “What do you mean by the first sentence?” she asked the user.

She can do anything because she wants to; she’s far superior to you. You’re sitting in front of a computer, moaning about a costume.

Stop being racist and quit her page if you don’t like it. You’re still supporting Trump’s nonsense in 2019.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.