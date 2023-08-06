Rahat Fateh Ali khan New Song Teaser Out, Featuring Kinza Hashmi and Karan Wahi

Kinza Hashmi, the talented actor, is set to make her mark on the global stage with an upcoming music video featuring Indian actor and host Karan Wahi. Fans have been really excited and looking forward to the partnership between these two celebrities, and they’ve been guessing and talking a lot about what the project could be.

Moreover, Both confirmed the exciting news, revealing that their new song “Mere Ho Jau” will be release on 15 August 2023.

Taking to her Instagram post. “Gear up for the launch of this project which is very close to my heart ♥️

First time alongside the very talented @KaranWahi ! I was a little nervous initially and but the love pouring in from across the border is overwhelming.

This song is sung by our favourite legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and penned by Mani Manjot.

In collaboration with Project 91 and Saaz Nawaz Entertainment, this song releases on 15th August! Stay Tuned”

