Nida Mumtaz talks about her sudden entry in the industry

Nida Mumtaz is a talented Pakistani actress who began her career at a young age in drama.

She is known for her work in notable serials like “Zakham” and “Din.”

Her recent successful dramas include “Deep Jalay,” “Dewaangi,” “Alif,” “Raaz-e-Ulfat,” “Khoob Seerat,” “Fraud,” and “Badzaat.”

Advertisement

Nida Mumtaz is a talented Pakistani actress who began her career at a young age, making her debut in a drama. She is the daughter of the famous Pakistani film actress Salma Mumtaz and is also related to Sadaf Kanwal, who is her niece.

Nida is known for her work in notable serials like “Zakham” and “Din.” Her recent successful dramas include “Deep Jalay,” “Dewaangi,” “Alif,” “Raaz-e-Ulfat,” “Khoob Seerat,” “Fraud,” and “Badzaat.”

After getting married, she took a break from showbiz but returned to acting a few years ago, much to the delight of her fans who admire her performances.

Recently, Nida Mumtaz was a guest on the morning show. During the show, Nida discussed how she unexpectedly started her career in the entertainment industry.

She said, “initially, my mother was reluctant about me joining the showbiz, also, as you know I grew up watching the stars like Waheed Murad and Muhammad Ali because of my film background, they were the best people, however, I never thought of joining the showbiz industry”

She further added, “When I was quite young, a well-known figure at PTV Lahore named Nisar Sahab noticed me and wondered why I wasn’t working. He recommended me to producers, and I got a major role in a PTV long play, which was a big deal at the time. It created a lot of excitement because I got it so easily, and I even acted alongside Firdous Jamal. At that point, I was inexperienced and didn’t know much about acting, but I still gave it a try. After a few years, I ventured into movies, but I didn’t succeed in the film industry because I didn’t know how to dance. So, I eventually left the film industry midway.”

Advertisement

Also Read Rabeeca Khan Celebrates her 19th Birthday: See Photos Rabeeca Khan is famous and young Pakistani social media influencer. She arranged...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.