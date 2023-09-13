Shaheen Shah Afridi getting married for the second time

He is currently playing in the Asia Cup and will be playing in the Cricket World Cup soon.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is a young Pakistani cricketer who is widely loved by cricket fans all over the world. He is currently playing in the Asia Cup and will be playing in the Cricket World Cup soon. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him perform his best and bring home the cups.

Shaheen is married to Ansha Afridi, who is the daughter of veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi. They got married earlier this year in a lavish Nikkah ceremony, which was widely covered on social media. Now, they are planning to have their second wedding ceremony, which will be held on September 19th. We expect to see many cricket stars attending Shaheen’s wedding.

