Why Sana Javed did not attend his in Laws wedding?

Sana Javed is one of the popular actresses in the Pakistan entertainment industry, while her husband Umair Jaswal is a sensation in music. They got married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony and fans were super happy for the couple. The couple shares its traveling and family pictures on Instagram.

Recently Umair Jaswal’s brother got married in Islamabad and celebrities like Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Hania Aamir, and other stars give their appearance at the event. Although Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed can’t be seen at an event.

Sana recently shared the teaser of her upcoming drama Sukoon but did not say anything about the wedding on the other hand her husband Umair was also silent about missing out on his brother’s wedding.

