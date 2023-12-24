Quordle Answer Today: Monday 25 December 2023

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for December 25: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle. TODAY'S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an R, 2 with a H, 3 with an L, and 4 with a W.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: H, 2: E, 3: H, 4: R.

Hint 3: Word 1 – a large farm, especially in North America or Australia, where cattle or other animals are bred.

Hint 4: Word 2 – high-class or high-toned; fancy.

Hint 5: Word 3 – a dog’s lead.

Hint 6: Word 4 – having or showing experience, knowledge, and good judgement. TODAY'S QUORDLE ANSWER RANCH

HAUTE

LEASH

