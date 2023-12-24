Advertisement
Quordle Answer Today: Monday 25 December 2023

Quordle Answer Today

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for December 25: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle.

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

  • Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an R, 2 with a H, 3 with an L, and 4 with a W.
  • Hint 2: Word ending – 1: H, 2: E, 3: H, 4: R.
  • Hint 3: Word 1 – a large farm, especially in North America or Australia, where cattle or other animals are bred.
  • Hint 4: Word 2 – high-class or high-toned; fancy.
  • Hint 5: Word 3 – a dog’s lead.
  • Hint 6: Word 4 – having or showing experience, knowledge, and good judgement.
TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

  • RANCH
  • HAUTE
  • LEASH
  • WISER

