Who is Mary Davis? All About Randy Travis’ Wife

Randy Travis and Mary Davis friends for 30 years, married on March 21, 2015.

Davis disagreed with the doctors’ diagnosis of Travis’s potential paralysis.

Davis attends events, concerts, and award shows with Travis.

Advertisement

Randy Travis and his wife Mary Davis have a special love story. They were friends for 30 years before they became romantically involved. They got married on March 21, 2015, in a ceremony officiated by Pastor Tommy Nelson.

Before Mary, Randy was married to Elizabeth for 19 years, but they divorced in 2010. Mary was previously married to Dr. Ritchie Beougher, a cosmetic dentist.

In 2020, Davis said that when Travis had a stroke, the doctors said he might never walk again, but she didn’t agree with their opinion.

Davis always accompanies Travis to events, concerts, and award shows. In September 2023, they attended singer James Dupre’s induction at the Grand Ole Opry, and Davis shared about it on Instagram.

She joined Travis on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Country Awards and was with him during meet-and-greets at the 2023 CMA Fest and the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Also Read Who is Alyssa Ingham? All About Stevin John’s Fiancée Stevin John known as Blippi, is a children's entertainer and teaches kids...