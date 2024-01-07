Quordle Answer Today: Monday 8th January 2024

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for January 8th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with a G, 2 with a M, 3 with an L, and 4 with a E.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: Y, 2: L, 3: Y, 4: R.

Hint 3: Word 1 – a good or favoured person, especially a hero in a book, film, etc.

Hint 4: Word 2 – a painting or other work of art executed directly on a wall.

Hint 5: Word 3 – a large, heavy motor vehicle for transporting goods or troops; a truck.

Hint 6: Word 4 – a mistake.



TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

GOODY

MURAL

LORRY

ERROR

