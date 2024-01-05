Quordle Answer Today: Saturday 6th January 2024

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for January 6th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with a H, 2 with a G, 3 with an S, and 4 with a D.

Hint 3: Word 1 – large and heavy.

Hint 4: Word 2 – a person who looks steadily and intently at something.

Hint 5: Word 3 – faint, especially from extreme emotion.

Hint 6: Word 4 – a play for theatre, radio, or television.

TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

HEFTY

GAZER

SWOON

