Quordle Answer Today: Sunday 7th January 2024

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for January 7th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with a C, 2 with a T, 3 with an F, and 4 with a T.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: T, 2: G, 3: E, 4: A.

Hint 3: Word 1 – a measure of the purity of gold.

Hint 4: Word 2 – a strong ringing sound such as that made by the plucked string of a musical instrument or a released bowstring.

Hint 5: Word 3 – a hot glowing body of ignited gas that is generated by something on fire.

Hint 6: Word 4 – the eighth letter of the Greek alphabet.



TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

CARAT

TWANG

FLAME

THETA

