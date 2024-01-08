Quordle Answer Today: Tuesday 9th January 2024

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for January 9th: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with a G, 2 with a T, 3 with a B, and 4 with a T.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: L, 2: K, 3: E, 4: C.

Hint 3: Word 1 – an evil spirit or phantom, especially one supposed to rob graves and feed on dead bodies.

Hint 4: Word 2 – have a particular opinion, belief, or idea about someone or something.

Hint 5: Word 3 – make or cause to make a loud, harsh sound.

Hint 6: Word 4 – a matter dealt with in a text, discourse, or conversation; a subject.



TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

GHOUL

THINK

BLARE

TOPIC

