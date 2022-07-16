Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan’s losses feel personal

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was referred to as a “superstar” by Taapsee Pannu.

According to the actress in a recent interview, she told Shah Rukh that he serves as “the baseline” for “any outsider.”

She also discussed how current success and failure have an impact on her.

Advertisement

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was referred to as a “superstar” by Taapsee Pannu. Who also said that his success and failure are personal, which is the definition of true fame. According to the actress in a recent interview, she told Shah Rukh that he serves as “the baseline” for “any outsider” beginning their career in the Hindi film industry. She also discussed how current success and failure have an impact on her.

Also Read Taapsee Pannu captains the Mithali Raj Biopic to victory despite hiccups Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, teaches us that winning isn't everything. Director...

For the first time, Taapsee Pannu will appear alongside Shah Rukh in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. On December 22, 2023, Dunki, a movie supported by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, will open in theatres. Both Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon wrote the script.

Speaking about it, Taapsee said, “I’ve told him that he is the benchmark or the person that every outsider especially coming from Delhi looks up to. I’m not a superstar but he is the superstar. I don’t really feel like when you work with people like him or superstars like him you realise that’s what the stakes of the word stardom or star. That is when paanch saal se koi picture nahi aayi hai (he didn’t have a release in the last five years) but one move of his just creates a storm everywhere. His victories are personal, his loss is personal, that’s stardom. Not what we feel star is.”

Also Read Is Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dillruba getting sequel? Dil Aashna Hai was Shah Rukh's first film, which he signed in...

She also spoke about success and failures, “A lot of other things come with success, especially in this country. It teaches you not to take your success or failures either of them too seriously. That I’ve learned. I’ve not been a good loser. I still…. my family members still call me ‘she’s a very sore loser when I play board games’. I am a very sore loser and probably an even worse winner actually. But at work life, I have kind of become better like I don’t take either success or failure too strongly now. It’s not like it doesn’t affect me, it still affects me and it disturbs me a little bit but I have gotten better at coping with it.”

Advertisement