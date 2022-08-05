Aamir Khan regrets not spending enough time with kids

According to Aamir Khan, he regrets not spending more time with his son Junaid and daughter Ira Khan.

He claimed that he had just recently given it some attention, amid the shutdown brought on by the pandemic last year.

Aamir Khan participated in season 7 of Koffee with Karan and discussed his family, movies, and other topics.

Advertisement

According to Aamir Khan, he regrets not spending more time with his son Junaid and daughter Ira Khan. He claimed that he had just recently given it some attention, amid the shutdown brought on by the pandemic last year.

Aamir Khan participated in season 7 of Koffee with Karan and discussed his family, movies, and other topics. Kareena Kapoor, a co-star in Laal Singh Chaddha, was with him.

Also Read Naga Chaitanya: Aamir Khan called to offer Laal Singh Chaddha Naga Chaitanya will play the role of Balaraju Bodi in Aamir Khan's...

Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, his ex-wives, and family time were discussed. Aamir said, “A year ago, I went through a lot of introspection. I started working at 18, my entire life I dedicated to work. I felt I did not nurture my relationships like my work. I realised that I’ve not spent so much time with Ira and Junaid when they were children. Now, in the last months, I’m a changed person. I connect more with my family, my children, Kiran’s parents, Reena’s parents, my mother, sister and brother. I would have liked to spend much more time with them at the cost of my work. But at that time, I was just so passionately following what I was doing.”

Asked if he regrets it, Aamir agreed and said, “I would have loved to spend more time even at the cost of all that.”

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an image with Aamir Khan from KWK Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest stars, appeared...

Advertisement

When Karan reminded Aamir that he had said he gave his audience more importance than his family, the actor said, “Reena and Kiran are wonderful people so we did not have acrimonious moments in our relationship. I have the highest regard and respect for Kiran and Reena. We will always remain a family. The four of us – Reena, Kiran, Ira, Junaid – we meet once every week.”