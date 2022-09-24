Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan will debut on October 1: New promo released

Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan will debut on October 1: New promo released

Articles
Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan will debut on October 1: New promo released

Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan will debut on October 1: New promos have been released

  • A new promo for Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan has been released by the producers.
  • The show will begin airing on TV on October 1st
  • The show’s creators have intermittently released commercials.
On their official Instagram account earlier today, they shared a new promo with Salman Khan.

In the advertisement, Khan was heard saying: “50 50 kos dur jab bacha rat ko royega, tab maa khahegi beta sojaa varna Bigg Boss aajayega. Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyuki Bigg Boss khud khelega.”

The advertisement’s caption read: “Ab Gabbar bhi lagega pyaara jab Bigg Boss khud aayenge bajaane contestants ki baara. Dekhiye #Bigg Boss16, 1st October se, raat 9:30 baje, sirf Colors par!”

According to the information gathered from the sources, Shalin Bhanot will be the first contestant to appear on Bigg Boss 16.

It was reported by the sources that

“Even in the past for earlier seasons, Shalin was approached for this role; however, he was unable to accept it due to the other commitments he had at the time. Nevertheless, he has recently come around to the idea of participating in Bigg Boss 16 and is ecstatic about the prospect of doing so.”

According to reports published, it indicates that the premiere of the show’s first episode will take place on October 1 and that the episode itself will be broken up into two parts.

