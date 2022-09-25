Dulquer Salmaan recalls earning his first paycheck at the age of 10

Dulquer Salmaan says he’s a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan
Ten-year film business veteran Dulquer Salmaan has frequently discussed how nepotism has harmed his career. The actor, whose father is the well-known Malayalam actor Mammootty, has stated time and time again that he tried to succeed on his own. Dulquer put off pursuing an acting career for a while because of concern that others would judge him against his famous father. But he recently revealed that his first salary also came from acting work.
However, Dulquer also made it clear that Mammootty had not assisted him in getting his first job, which he received when he was 10 years old. The actor reportedly recalled receiving the $2,000 salary and claimed that nepotism did not provide him an edge.
Dulquer said during a conversation with a YouTube channel, “I was 10 years old. This has nothing to do with my dad, this is not some nepotism advantage. I was randomly picked by Mr Rajiv Menon’s ad agency. They came to my school to pick kids for a TVC and I was one of those who got picked. They gave me ₹ 2,000 for that.”
The actor added, “It was like unheard of money, like it was 2 crore of something. I was like 10 or 9 years old. I gave ₹ 500 to my grandparents and rest to my mother. And then I used to keep being like that ‘Maa that ₹ 2,000 I have no, can I buy this.’ So then my mom is like ‘you finished that ₹ 2,000 long ago.’ She still talks about this.”
