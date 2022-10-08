Trailer for John Abraham’s “Tara vs. Bilal” to be released on Tuesday

Tomorrow, October 8, will see the premiere of the trailer for Tara Vs. Bilal

A movie directed by John Abraham and set for an October 28 release

Abraham published the movie’s poster and the information about the premiere of the trailer on his Instagram page. “Thode pyaar aur nok-jhok se bhari hai inki kahani. We introduce to you, this extraordinary match of Tara and Bilal. #TaraVsBilal trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas 28th October.”

Advertisement

Also Read John Abraham revealed title of his upcoming movie ‘100%’ On social media, John Abraham revealed his new movie, "100%." The "Desi...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Advertisement

Before, in 2021, the actor known for Desi Boyz made the announcement that he will be serving in the role of producer for the next movie Tara Vs. Bilal, which will be directed by Samar Iqbal.

The lead characters in the movie are played by Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee respectively.

Also Read John Abraham, Riteish, Nora preparing to make Diwali special Sajid Khan film is expected to hit the floors in early 2023....

In the past, John has been responsible for producing a number of critically acclaimed films, including Madras Café, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Batla House, Vicky Donor, and a few others, all of which were released under the banner of his own production company, JA Entertainment.

According to sources, actor John Abraham has been quoted as having described the movie as a “wonderful slice-of-life relevant film” at some point in the past.