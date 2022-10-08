John Abraham revealed title of his upcoming movie ‘100%’
On social media, John Abraham revealed his new movie, "100%." The "Desi...
Abraham published the movie’s poster and the information about the premiere of the trailer on his Instagram page. “Thode pyaar aur nok-jhok se bhari hai inki kahani. We introduce to you, this extraordinary match of Tara and Bilal. #TaraVsBilal trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas 28th October.”
Before, in 2021, the actor known for Desi Boyz made the announcement that he will be serving in the role of producer for the next movie Tara Vs. Bilal, which will be directed by Samar Iqbal.
The lead characters in the movie are played by Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee respectively.
In the past, John has been responsible for producing a number of critically acclaimed films, including Madras Café, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Batla House, Vicky Donor, and a few others, all of which were released under the banner of his own production company, JA Entertainment.
According to sources, actor John Abraham has been quoted as having described the movie as a “wonderful slice-of-life relevant film” at some point in the past.
