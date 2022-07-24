The I’m a bird line from “The Notebook” by Ryan Gosling is awe-inspiring

Actor Ryan Gosling recently admitted that he had no idea that his iconic “I’m a bird” line from the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook would become so well-known.

In an interview with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, the La La Land actor joked he went to the ‘Marie Kondo school of acting’

He also said that he prefers less dialogue, teasing he prefers to cut lines that don’t “spark joy.”

Horowitz asked, “When you say, ‘If you’re a bird,’ are you like, ‘Oh wait, when I finish this line, it’s going in the canon. I’m going to be quoted this line back for the next 20 years of my life’?”

The Gray Man actor admitted, “That line, I did not think was going to spark joy. It didn’t spark joy in me. I said it and somehow, you know, but it did. You don’t know. You think you do, but you don’t know.”

Later, when Horowitz approached Gosling with the “If you’re a bird…” phrase, he hilariously replied that he would “call security.”

The beloved 2004 romantic drama, directed by Nick Cassavetes and based on the same-titled Nicholas Sparks book, went on to become a legendary success.

In the movie, Rachel McAdams’ character (Allie Hamilton) considers whether she might have been a bird in a previous existence before trying to convince Ryan Gosling’s character (Noah) that they are both birds, which leads to the passionate exchange.