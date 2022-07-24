The I’m a bird line from “The Notebook” by Ryan Gosling is awe-inspiring

Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes’ secret and romantic relationship
Horowitz asked, “When you say, ‘If you’re a bird,’ are you like, ‘Oh wait, when I finish this line, it’s going in the canon. I’m going to be quoted this line back for the next 20 years of my life’?”
The Gray Man actor admitted, “That line, I did not think was going to spark joy. It didn’t spark joy in me. I said it and somehow, you know, but it did. You don’t know. You think you do, but you don’t know.”
Later, when Horowitz approached Gosling with the “If you’re a bird…” phrase, he hilariously replied that he would “call security.”
The beloved 2004 romantic drama, directed by Nick Cassavetes and based on the same-titled Nicholas Sparks book, went on to become a legendary success.
In the movie, Rachel McAdams’ character (Allie Hamilton) considers whether she might have been a bird in a previous existence before trying to convince Ryan Gosling’s character (Noah) that they are both birds, which leads to the passionate exchange.
