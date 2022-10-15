New Shiny Pokemon and More in Pokemon Go Halloween 2022

The Festival of Lights event for Pokemon Go starts today.

You’ll get twice as much candy when you catch, hatch, or move Pokemon.

There will also be PokeStops and gyms, and at night, a remix of the Lavender Town theme will play.

It’s Halloween in 2022, and Pokemon Go is having its yearly event. You will get new Pokemon and many other prizes, just like last year. This year, the company split the event into two parts. There will be new Pokemon to catch and other in-game bonuses for both parts.

From Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, the first part of the event takes place. During that time, Mega Banette will show up in Mega raids for the first time. Every time you beat a Pokemon, you’ll get energy that you can use to make your own Banette Mega Evolve.

Plus, for the first time ever, you can obtain a shiny Galarian Yamask and a shiny Noibat. The first one will show up in one-star raids, and the second one might hatch from a 7 km egg. For the event, Giratina will also be back in raids, and each one you catch will know the Charged Attack Shadow Force.

The Festival of Lights event for Pokemon Go starts today. This Saturday, Oct. 15, is also Community Day in October. But the company hasn’t said anything about part two of the event yet.

