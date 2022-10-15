Wordle today October 16, 2022: Here’s answer

The online word game Wordle has decided to be very easy.

I hope all is well with you players! We’re back with a fresh set of clues and hints for the Wordle Puzzle. Today, Sunday, October 16, 2022, you should get ready to solve the Wordle 484. People who play this game often know that every day there are new words, some of which are easy to guess and some of which are hard and tricky.

The online word game has decided to be very easy, so players won’t need much help getting points. Sunday’s word of the day is also not too hard, and you should be able to figure it out without much help.

The New York Times has put the puzzle up on its website so that anybody can play it. Every day at midnight, the puzzle answers are changed, so people who want to find the word can start their day by solving it.

The words have five letters, and each player only has six chances to figure them out. So, your chances of getting the right answer are limited, and we’re here to help you with the clues and hints.

Wordle 484 Tips and Clues: 16 October 2022

The letters in the word of the day don't repeat. The daily word is a noun. Today's words mean "shovel" and "digger." On Sunday, the word of the day starts with the letter S. There are two vowels in the word of the day. The answer for today's puzzle is the letter E.

Wordle 484 Today’s Answer: October 16, 2022

Is it satisfying to finally have the answer for you? If you have figured out the solution, continue on.

On this Sunday, October 16th, 2022, the following is the 484th most popular word on Wordle: SPADE