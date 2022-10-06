Advertisement
Edition: English
Wordle today October 6, 2022: Here's answer

Wordle today October 6, 2022: Here's answer

  • The New York Times owns and puts out Wordle, an online puzzle game.
  • With our great clues and hints, you’ll be able to breeze through today’s level.
  • The answer to Wordle 474 for Thursday, October 6, 2022 is:SLOTH.
Do not worry if you cannot locate the answer to Wordle 474 for the 6th of October 2022; we have provided a solution below. You might find it hard to guess the Wordle 474 word of the day, but with our great clues and hints, you’ll be able to breeze through today’s level.

The New York Times owns and puts out Wordle, an online puzzle game. The goal of a Wordle puzzle is to find all the words as quickly as possible with as few guesses as possible.

If you like puzzles, Wordle will be a lot of fun for you. All you have to do is go to The New York Times’ official website and search for the game Wordle. Let’s start to figure out the answer to Wordle 474 for today, October 6, 2022.

Thursday, 6 October 2022 Wordle 474 Clues

  1. The answer to Wordle 474 starts with the letter “S.”
  2. The answer has a “H” at the end.
  3. Today’s Wordle answer has only one vowel, “O.”
  4. The words that are similar to today’s Wordle answer are indolent and lazy.
  5. Wordle 474 answer doesn’t repeat any letters.

6 October 2022 Wordle 474 Answer

Still stuck at Wordle 474? Don’t worry, though, because we have your back. So, let’s tell you the answer to Wordle on Thursday so you don’t miss your daily score. The answer to Thursday, October 6, 2022’s Wordle 474 is:

SLOTH

