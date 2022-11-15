Wordle today November 16, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 15, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle is a web-based game that generates a five-letter word every day....
On this Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, players will be tasked with deciphering Wordle 515. The Wednesday answer is a five-letter word, and the contestants will have only six chances to get it right.
Those who are fastest to find the solution within the allotted time will earn the highest scores. Assisting you in making an educated guess is our mission. Don’t use your chances carelessly, or you could end up losing the word game.
Here are the hints and clues you’ll need to get started on Wednesday, November 16 with Wordle 515. Tips like these will help you make the most of your opportunities.
No one wants to risk ruining their perfect Wordle score by taking a wild guess. People who play the game frequently prefer to brag about their high scores and study new jargon every day.
Are you prepared to hear the day’s concluding verdict? Put the book down if you’re still trying to figure out the solution. We won’t tell you because we know the thrill of discovering the solution on your own is greater.
Wordle 515 answer for November 16, 2022:
LOUSE
