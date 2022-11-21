Wordle today November 22, 2022: Here’s answer

The Wordle puzzle is one of the most well-liked puzzle games out there.

It involves guessing a five-letter word every day in order to advance in the game.

Read on for today’s clues and hints, as well as the secret word of the day.

Players need to be aware that they only have six tries to guess the word correctly in order to earn points for their efforts. Read on for today’s (Friday, 22 November 2022) clues and hints, as well as the secret word of the day in wordle 521.

22 November 2022 Wordle Clues

Today’s word begins with P. The answer for Saturday concludes with E. Advertisement If you want the score, guess the two vowels first. Tuesday’s answer doesn’t repeat letters. Main and peak are synonyms.

Daily Wordle 521 Answer, 22 November 2022

Don’t feel bad if you didn’t get today’s word. Wordle solution 521 will be unveiled right now. If you find yourself in a bind, read on to learn today’s ultimate escape.

The following is the answer to Wordle 521 for November 22, 2022:

PRIME

