Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wordle today November 22, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 22, 2022: Here’s answer

Articles
Advertisement
Wordle today November 22, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 22, 2022: Here’s answer

Advertisement
  • The Wordle puzzle is one of the most well-liked puzzle games out there.
  • It involves guessing a five-letter word every day in order to advance in the game.
  • Read on for today’s clues and hints, as well as the secret word of the day.
Advertisement

On this day, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, we return with yet another set of solutions to Wordle 521. In case you’re new around here or just don’t get all the fuss, Wordle puzzle is one of the most well-liked puzzle games out there, and it involves guessing a five-letter word every day in order to advance in the game and improve your vocabulary. So, the unbeaten run continues.

Players need to be aware that they only have six tries to guess the word correctly in order to earn points for their efforts. Read on for today’s (Friday, 22 November 2022) clues and hints, as well as the secret word of the day in wordle 521.

22 November 2022 Wordle Clues

  1. Today’s word begins with P.
  2. The answer for Saturday concludes with E.
    3. Advertisement
  3. If you want the score, guess the two vowels first.
  4. Tuesday’s answer doesn’t repeat letters.
  5. Main and peak are synonyms.

Daily Wordle 521 Answer, 22 November 2022

Don’t feel bad if you didn’t get today’s word. Wordle solution 521 will be unveiled right now. If you find yourself in a bind, read on to learn today’s ultimate escape.

Advertisement

The following is the answer to Wordle 521 for November 22, 2022:

PRIME

Also Read

Wordle today November 21, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle today November 21, 2022: Here’s answer

The guessing game owned by the New York Times has maintained its...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story