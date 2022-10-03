Advertisement
Ashton Kutcher declared his love for Mila Kunis in a drunken state

Actress Mila Kunis recently disclosed that her husband Ashton Kutcher made a drunken declaration of love for her.

Before launching their own great careers, the duo shared early roles in the classic comedy “That ’70s Show.”

Away from the camera, though, love was growing. And now Mila has backed up Ashton’s claims about the first time he confessed his love to her. The 44-year-old “A Lot like Love” actor acknowledged that he made his statement while intoxicated, and now Mila has confirmed that this was indeed the case, claiming that he had filled himself with Tequila.

At the premiere of her newest film, “Luckiest Girl Alive,” Mila told Entertainment Tonight that her husband had consumed “a bit too much tequila.”

According to her, “It actually happened,” as reported by Mirror.co.uk. “Oh, I do recall that evening. I was devoid of tequila. When I was sober, I said, “Oh my gosh.” Guys, it occurred.”

According to Mirror.co.uk, she also acknowledged that she returned the kind act after realizing she was also in love. Following a stressful incident that the two had to handle during the lockdown, Ashton made the remarks and expressed his gratitude for being alive.

In an episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” the actor described the terrible symptoms he endured as a result of a rare autoimmune illness.

He stated: “I had this strange, really unusual form of vacuities around two years ago, and it completely destroyed my vision, hearing, and equilibrium. I had to rebuild it all again in about a year.”

