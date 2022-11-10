Khloe Kardashian admits that she previously declined an invitation to the Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian never attended the Met Gala before this year for a reason.

But she was completely free to forgo the prior event, as she made clear on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians. “

Khloe has always been really nervous to go to the Met,” Kim said in a confessional. “

“I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go,” she said in a confessional during the episode. “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.”

Khloe was hesitant to go, so it’s all up to Kim that the 38-year-old chose to go to the chic event this year. Khloe remarked, “Good old Kimberly has a way with words.” Additionally, I can be a pushover in some situations, so I guess I let her push me.

Khloe was not only persuaded by Kim to go, but the 42-year-old stood by her sister’s side the entire time. Kim attended Khloe’s fitting for her gold floor-length Moschino gown, which she wore on the Met Gala red carpet, as seen in the episode.

“Khloe has always been really nervous to go to the Met,” Kim said in a confessional. “So I was like, ‘You’re gonna look amazing. You’re gonna use my glam. We’re gonna get ready together. We’re gonna make this the best experience ever.'”

According to Kim, she believed that Khloe attending the Met would offer her the opportunity to demonstrate to the world, “‘F—k you. I’m going to the Met because I was invited, buddy.”

Khloe had to earlier deflect the story about not being invited. The co-founder of Good American responded to a social media rumor that Khloe has never attended the Met Gala because she is “barred” back in 2021.

When a fan tweeted Khloe in September 2021, asking, “khloé now that you are online pls explain [whether] the met gala rumors are true,” Khloe clarified the situation.

Khloe wrote back “Absolutely NOT True.”

