Pakistani media industry: people are falling in Love with these 4 Onscreen Jodis

Some romantic Pakistani on-screen jodis can be found in 2022. Let’s look at some of the top on-screen couples of 2022, from Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan’s 1947 love tale in Ms. Marvel to Atif Aslam’s hot romance with Kubra Khan!

Feroze Khan & Ushna Shah — Habs

The amorous combination of Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan has viewers in awe. In their most recent drama serial, Habs, the two stars have become the buzz of the town. Because of the on-screen chemistry between the two showbiz stars, the ARY Digital drama series is quite popular with viewers.

Habs, a film by Aliya Makhdoom and Musaddiq Malek, centres on the relationship between a poor girl named Ayesha (Ushna) and her love interest Basit (Feroze Khan).

Atif Aslam & Kubra Khan — Sang-e-Mah

Who would have thought that Atif Aslam would make such a good actor? The singer created an impression in the popular drama series Sang-e-Mah. Both the story and the cast of the show are compelling. The play beautifully adapts William Shakespeare’s Hamlet to a contemporary setting.

Kubra Khan, on the other hand, captivated the audience with her performance and their smoldering chemistry. These two ought to appear together more frequently in other theatrical ventures.

Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan — Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, has become an unexpected romantic comedy smash in Pakistan. The film’s two actors, Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, are its main selling point in addition to its amusing plot and production.

The on-screen relationship between the two performers is evident. Nobody anticipated Mahira Khan and the Jeeto Pakistan host in the movie to get along so well, but the two turned out to be a great combination for the summer movie.

Fawad Khan & Mehwish Hayat — Ms. Marvel

Mehwish and Fawad were the summer’s biggest surprise couple. And it wasn’t even a drama from Pakistan! Hollywood’s Ms. Marvel and the two biggest stars in our nation enthralled the world.

Despite the fact that the two only appeared in one episode together, it was plenty for viewers to rave about their lovely love story during the Partition era. We can only hope that Fawad and Mehwish will appear in more upcoming Pakistani projects.

