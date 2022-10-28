Fatima Effendi’s Sweet Birthday wish with Pictures for Her Spouse

- Fatima Effendi is a well-known Pakistani actress who has garnered the admiration and affection of a large number of followers because to her remarkable appearances
- Fatima has appeared in a number of hit drama serials, including as Munafiq, Man-O-Salwa, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Ishq Ibadat, and Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti. Some of her other credits include these
- Her most recent appearance in a popular drama was in Betiyan, in which she co-starred with Fahad Sheikh
Beautiful Pakistani actress Kanwar Arsalan, who is also an actor and a successful businessman, is the proud husband of the Pakistani actress. The Betiyan actor wanted to take a moment today to wish her spouse a very happy birthday. She wished her spouse a happy birthday by uploading a series of images that she had taken during her trip to the beach. In an email, Fatima Effendi wished her support system a happy birthday and said, “Happy birthday!” Kanwar Arsalan. I literally do not have the words to describe how much I appreciate you.
Take a gander at the cute images that Fatima Effendi Kanwar has shared with us
