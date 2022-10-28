Advertisement
Fatima Effendi’s Sweet Birthday wish with Pictures for Her Spouse

Articles
  • Fatima Effendi is a well-known Pakistani actress who has garnered the admiration and affection of a large number of followers because to her remarkable appearances
  • Fatima has appeared in a number of hit drama serials, including as Munafiq, Man-O-Salwa, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Ishq Ibadat, and Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti. Some of her other credits include these
  • Her most recent appearance in a popular drama was in Betiyan, in which she co-starred with Fahad Sheikh
Beautiful Pakistani actress Kanwar Arsalan, who is also an actor and a successful businessman, is the proud husband of the Pakistani actress. The Betiyan actor wanted to take a moment today to wish her spouse a very happy birthday. She wished her spouse a happy birthday by uploading a series of images that she had taken during her trip to the beach. In an email, Fatima Effendi wished her support system a happy birthday and said, “Happy birthday!” Kanwar Arsalan. I literally do not have the words to describe how much I appreciate you.

Take a gander at the cute images that Fatima Effendi Kanwar has shared with us

Fatima Effendi's Lovely Pictorial Birthday Wish for Husband

Fatima Effendi's Lovely Pictorial Birthday Wish for Husband

Fatima Effendi's Lovely Pictorial Birthday Wish for Husband

Fatima Effendi's Lovely Pictorial Birthday Wish for Husband

Fatima Effendi's Lovely Pictorial Birthday Wish for Husband

