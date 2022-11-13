Mikaal Zulfiqar regrets his marriage

Mikaal began his professional life as a model before switching to acting. He has performed in Bollywood as well

Mikaal Zulfiqar was married to Sara Bhatti from 2010 to 2017. The couple had two daughters together when they got divorced.

Mikaal is very much involved in his daughter’s lives and he has even planned to shift to Lahore for them.

One of Pakistan’s finest actors who has appeared in both plays and films is Mikaal Zulfiqar. Mikaal began his professional life as a model before switching to acting. He has performed in Bollywood as well. Mikaal has undoubtedly maintained his stardom for a number of years. People can now decide whether or not to watch a drama simply by his appearance. He has also ventured into entrepreneurship, opening up his own men’s salon and beginning production.

Since then, Mikaal hasn't been married, and his admirers frequently wonder if he's engaged or if he's dating someone special. However, Mikaal has never spoken publicly about such events. However, he talked about his views on marriage in an interview.

Since then, Mikaal hasn’t been married, and his admirers frequently wonder if he’s engaged or if he’s dating someone special. However, Mikaal has never spoken publicly about such events. However, he talked about his views on marriage in an interview.

