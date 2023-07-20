Hira Mani faces backlash for her recent Barbie-inspired look

Hira Mani Sizzles In Body-Hugging Shirt And Plaid Pants
The stunning actress and mother of two, Hira Mani, is back with...
Hira Mani, known for her onscreen versatility and bold fashion choices, recently embraced the Barbie trend, joining the global craze of celebrities donning the look. She shared pictures of herself wearing a pink top with denim, revealing her belly button, which garnered attention and sparked backlash from netizens.
Despite facing online trolling over her wardrobe choices in the past, the Meray Pass Tum Ho actor usually remains unresponsive.
However, a few months ago, she addressed the criticism and shared her thoughts on people denouncing her social media pictures. Hira Mani continues to fearlessly explore new fashion trends and express her unique style.
