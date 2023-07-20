Advertisement
date 2023-07-20
Hira Mani faces backlash for her recent Barbie-inspired look

Hira Mani faces backlash for her recent Barbie-inspired look

  • Hira Mani’s Barbie-inspired look attracts trolling on social media.
  • The actor wears a pink top with denim, showing her belly button in the pictures.
  • Despite online criticism, Hira Mani remains bold in her fashion choices.
Hira Mani, known for her onscreen versatility and bold fashion choices, recently embraced the Barbie trend, joining the global craze of celebrities donning the look. She shared pictures of herself wearing a pink top with denim, revealing her belly button, which garnered attention and sparked backlash from netizens.

Despite facing online trolling over her wardrobe choices in the past, the Meray Pass Tum Ho actor usually remains unresponsive.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

However, a few months ago, she addressed the criticism and shared her thoughts on people denouncing her social media pictures. Hira Mani continues to fearlessly explore new fashion trends and express her unique style.

