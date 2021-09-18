2021-22 Scorecard of Hulu: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

Nobody blames you if you can’t keep track of which series have been renewed or canceled with so many networks and streaming services. There’s a lot going on in the world of television. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 only to the confusion, with previously renewed shows being canceled due to scheduling problems created by production delays, or series set to return in 2020 being postponed until who knows when.

The scorecard for the 2021-22 season of Hulu is below, which includes a list of shows that have been renewed, canceled, or are still awaiting news on their fate for the coming season.

Animaniacs: Renewed for Season 3

Crossing Swords: Renewed for Season 2

Dollface: Renewed for Season 2

The Great: Renewed for Season 2

The Handmaid’s Tale: Renewed through Season 5

Letterkenny: Pending

Love, Victor: Renewed for Season 3

Only Murders in the Building: Renewed for Season 2

PEN15: Returning for Part 2 of Season 2

Ramy: Renewed for Season 3

Shrill: Canceled after three seasons

Solar Opposites: Renewed for Season 4

Taste the Nation: Renewed for Season 2

Woke: Renewed for Season 2

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Renewed for Season 2