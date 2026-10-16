FIFA plans $6.35b investment in global football development

Under the proposed plan, FIFA aims to more than double its development funding.

ZURICH: FIFA plans to increase funding for global football development to $6.35 billion from 2027 to 2030 following the record commercial success of the 2026 World Cup, with Pakistan among 211 member associations eligible for additional support.

Under the proposed plan, FIFA aims to more than double its development funding, with each member association potentially receiving up to $25 million.

The proposed funding programme is subject to final approval at the FIFA Congress in March 2027. The FIFA Council is expected to finalise the details at its meeting in December 2026.

The funding will prioritise women's and youth football, as well as infrastructure development. FIFA has also proposed maintaining reserves of $1.7 billion to deal with emergencies.

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has acknowledged mistakes in the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise project and apologised, announcing that the initiative has been permanently withdrawn and will not be reintroduced in any form.

Infantino said FIFA's funds belonged to its 211 member associations. He added that the organisation planned to increase funding for each member from $1 million to $25 million over the past decade, reiterating FIFA's commitment to making football accessible to everyone.

The FIFA Council has also decided to establish a working group to examine potential reforms to the organisation's governance.

In addition, the council has tasked the relevant committee with reviewing the FIFA Peace Prize. A decision on the award is expected at the council's December meeting.

The council will also review disciplinary procedures following the conditional suspension of a one-match ban imposed on United States footballer Folarin Balogun.

FIFA's legal committee is expected to present a report on disciplinary procedures at the December council meeting.