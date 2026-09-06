President Infantino will seek re-election in March 2027, FIFA says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains committed to running for re-election despite renewed opposition to his candidacy following a failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for the global soccer governing body said Sunday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains committed to running for re-election despite renewed opposition to his candidacy following a failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for the global soccer governing body said Sunday.

Infantino had earlier announced that he would seek a fourth term in March next year. However, he has faced calls to resign from UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF after his plan to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events was dropped in July following widespread backlash.

Despite the opposition, the 56-year-old still has the support of the African and South American confederations.

“The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr. Infantino will be standing for re-election,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came after Infantino declined to comment when asked Saturday whether he regretted the turbulent six weeks while attending the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

“There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this,” Infantino said.

So far, no one has officially announced a candidacy to challenge Infantino in next year’s election.