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FIFA accuses UEFA of campaign to discredit Infantino

According to international media reports, FIFA made the allegations in documents filed with a US court.

Web Desk September 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The dispute between FIFA and UEFA has intensified, with FIFA accusing European soccer’s governing body of running a campaign to discredit the organization and its president, Gianni Infantino.

According to international media reports, FIFA made the allegations in documents filed with a US court. The dispute centers on a proposed plan involving FIFA’s commercial rights, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The proposed entity was intended to manage commercial rights linked to the men’s and women’s World Cups.

However, the plan was withdrawn July 31 following opposition from UEFA and other regional soccer confederations.

UEFA has sought documents and testimony from the United States that could potentially be used in criminal proceedings in Switzerland involving Infantino and other FIFA officials.

FIFA maintains that UEFA attempted to undermine the commercial rights plan from the outset. UEFA, meanwhile, has called for reforms within FIFA and limits on the powers of its president.

Infantino is seeking a fourth term as FIFA president in elections scheduled for March 2027, but he is facing pressure from three soccer confederations.

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