Vivo Y33s available for pre-order in Pakistan; long battery life, gaming chip

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 03:26 pm
Vivo Y33s available for pre-order in Pakistan;long battery life, gaming chip

Following a star-studded promotional campaign for the Vivo Y33s, the company has launched the phone in Pakistan.

The Vivo Y33s comes two months after the launch of the Vivo V21e. The phone is now available to pre-order across the nation.

The pre-orders will last till October 4. Sales will go live from October 5.

Vivo Y33s offers a flat, chrome frame fingerprint on top of the power button. The body is also flat featuring in two colors including a sunburst satin texture in Mirror Black and frosted AG holographic Midday Dream.

The bezel at the bottom is slim. It is 8mm thick and weighs only 182g.

The phone features a 6.58″ IPS LCD that has a 1080p resolution. It houses a 16MP selfie camera inside its notch, which also functions as a Face Wake feature.

Vivo Y33s offers a triple camera setup including 50MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP portrait. Both, front and back, cameras support night mode. Videos are stabilized with software magic.

The phone hosts a MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor at its core. It offers 8GB of RAM with additional 4GB of virtual memory taken out of idle storage. The 128GB of storage can be expanded up to 1TB. HyperEngine Game delivers smoother, more responsive gameplay. It runs on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 11.

Vivo promises all-day-long battery life with a massive 5,000 mAh battery which can fast charge up to 18W. the battery life can be further extended with the Energy Guardian feature.

The Vivo Y33s is available for pre-order for Rs37,999.

